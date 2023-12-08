Bigg Boss 17: K-Pop Singer Aoora To Join As Wild Card Contestant

Aoora and Salman Khan in the teaser of the show. (courtesy: YouTube)

Bigg Boss Season 17 house continues to keep its fans hooked with endless drama. From horrible fights to promises of friendship, the housemates always deliver oodles of entertainment. And now, get ready for the next twist in the house—a wild card entry. Who is it, you ask? Well, it is none other than K-pop singer Park Min-jun, popularly known as Aoora. In a recent promo, the South Korean singer was spotted singing the Hindi song Wo Kisna Hai. Although his face is only partially revealed, his voice and glimpses proved enough for fans to guess his identity. At the end of the video, Aoora says, “Janam se videshi, lekin dil se ek dum desi, aa raha hu mai India ke sabse happening house mein [Born abroad, but with a totally desi heart, I'm coming to the most happening house in India.]”

The caption of the video reads, “Jab hogi wild card entry of the biggest K-Pop sensation, tab badal jaayegi ghar ke andar ki situation [When the wild card entry of the biggest K-Pop sensation happens, the situation inside the house is bound to change.]”

Meanwhile, in a recent promo, Salman Khan has expressed his disappointment with Mannara Chopra.

In the promo, he says, “I am very upset with you Mannara. Hamari laadli gudiya, vo umar chali gai hai [Our beloved doll has grown up.]” Then he points towards Mannara's best friend on the show, Munawar Faruqui. As Salman mentions Munawar's name, Munawar responds, “Jitna samjha saku, utna koshish... [I try to make her understand as much as I can.]”

Salman interrupts Munawar and says, “ Yeh aapki responsibility nahi hai. Iske dimag mein kuch nahi ayega [She is not your responsibility. Nothing will go into her mind.]” Quoting Mannara, Salman said, “Mai kisi pe bhrosa nahi kar sakti [I can't trust anyone.]” Then reacting, he adds, “To tumpe kyu koi bhrosa kre? Yeh khud game khel rahi hai [So why should anyone trust you? She's playing her own game.]”

The text attached to the promo reads, “Aakhir kyun hai Salman Mannara se upset? [Why is Salman upset with Mannara?]”

Bigg Boss Season 17 is streaming 24*7 on Jio Cinema.