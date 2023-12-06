Bigg Boss 17: Friends Mannara Chopra And Munawar Faruqui Get Into A Fight

Mannara Chopra in a still from Bigg Boss 17. (courtesy: colorstv)

There are no permanent friends or foes in theBigg Boss 17 house. Contestants go from being best friends to sworn enemies in a matter of minutes. Now it looks like things have gone sour between besties Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra. As per the new promo shared by Colors TV, Mannara is visibly distressed after she feels that Munawar is distancing himself from her. She accuses him of allowing others' perceptions to affect their association. However, Munawar seems in no mood to hear her out. He says that when he tried to talk to her, she refused to sit down, citing that she did not want to be overshadowed by anyone. As Munawar walks off, Mannara follows him. “Tu mujhse pehle ki tarah baat nahi karta and it really hurts me,” a crying Mannara says. But Munawar explains, “Maine bola hai mujhe taunt mat mara karo [ I have told you, don't taunt me].”

The war of words continues until Mannara says, “Thank you for hurting me so much,” to which Munawar replies, “Get lost.” The clip ends with both of them walking away from each other in anger. The video was shared with the caption, “Kya thi woh baat jo laayi aisi gehri dosti mein daraar? [ What brought a dent in their friendship?]”

In a recent episode, Mannara Chopra is seen taunting fellow contestant Ankita Lokhande causing the TV icon to break down. Ankita is seen telling Sana Khan, "Nahi Sana, I can't take a chill. The way she makes faces. I don't know maine kya kiya hai, yarr [I don't know what I have done]. Mai tumhare matter mein kuch bolti nahi hu [I don't interfere in her matters]. I am done with this girl, yarr. Mere ko takleef hone lagi hai [I am having a problem with her]. Mai jhuth nahi boli, meko ghar jana hai, yarr [I am not lying, I want to go home]. Mai aise reh nahi sakti aise logo ke saath, Sana [I can't stay like this with such people, Sana]. I don't know. What type of behaviour is this, yarr? Mai nahi hu aisi [I am not like this]. Itni gandi soch nahi hai meri [My thoughts are that bad]. Aur mai sach mein nahi hu aisi [And I truly am not like this]."

Ankita Lokhande is also seen talking to Munawar about Mannara. She expresses, "Mere baare mein kya bola ja raha woh nahi hai. Mannara Sana ke liye zabardasti bol rahi hai ki aapki wajeh se unka muh latka hua hai. Uska chehra mujhe na aisa lagta hai ki I am going wrong somewhere too much [It is not about what is being said about me. Mannara is forcefully saying things to Sana, and telling her that I am upset because of Sana. Looking at her face, I feel like I am going wrong somewhere too much.]"

Bigg Boss17 can be viewed on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.