Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra Accuses Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Of Getting Special Privileges

Bigg Boss 17 has kept viewers hooked to their seats. With heated arguments, ever-changing dynamics and evolving friendships, Salman Khan's show is making all the right noises. Now the makers have finally dropped a new promo for the upcoming episode. The video hints at another explosive day in the house. No, not because of any fight but due to housemates' accusation of Bigg Boss being biased. Yes, you read that right. The entire house accused Bigg Boss of being biased towards Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande after Vicky was given special hair-cutting services inside the house. The video begins with Vicky checking himself in a mirror, when Arun Mashettey can be heard asking him, “Cutting karake aaye kya? [Did you get a haircut?]” Despite Vicky denying this, Sunny Aryaa says, “Bigg Boss Vicky [Jain] Bhaiya ki cutting hui hai. [Bigg Boss Vicky Jain got a haircut.]” Next up we see Mannara Chopra talking to a camera. She says, “This is clear bias.”

Soon enough, Bigg Boss addresses the accusations. Bigg Boss says, “Vicky [Jain] Ankita [Lokhande] show par aane se pehle hi bola tha, ki aapki ek maang aapke khilaf jaskti hai. [Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande we already told you before coming on the show, that one of your demands can go against you.] Now how you are handling it?” Bigg Boss adds, “Main aapki services tab tak kharij karrha hoon, jab tak mohalle wale haami nahi bharte. [I am discontinuing your services till the time all the housemates do not agree with it.]”

The note attached with the video read, “Biasness ka laga Vicky [Jain] aur Ankita [Lokhande] pe charge. Kya baki gharwaale denge unhe sazaa bahut harsh?”

This comes a few days after Ankita Lokhande confirmed that she took a pregnancy test inside the Bigg Boss house. A video, shared by a fan page on Instagram, shows Ankita saying, “Main thak gayi hu mentally. Main sach mein thak gayi hu. Mereko lagraha hai main bimar hun. Mereko feeling arahi hai andar se. I am not well. Mere periods ni arahe. Mujhe ghar jana hai. [I am mentally tired. I'm seriously tired. I think that I am sick. I have missed my periods. I want to go home.]”

When Vicky Jain tried to interrupt her, Ankita Lokhande said, “Pagal nahi hu main. Mereko itna pata hai mai kya bolrhi hu. Blood test hua hai mera, pregnancy ke liye. Kuch hai to nahi andar. Aaj reports nahi aaye uske baad urine test hua hai mera. Main upar neeche horhi hu. Cheeze upar neecha horhi hain. Mereko kuch to horaha hai na. [ I am not mad. I know what I am saying. I have undergone blood tests for pregnancy. Something is wrong. I took a urine test as well. I have mood swings. Something is happening to me].”

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Colors TV and can also be streamed 24*7 on JioCinema.