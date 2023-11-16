Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Confirms She Took A Pregnancy Test

Image Instagrammed by Ankita Lokhande. (Courtesy: AnkitaLokhande)

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 17 house is reaching new heights with each day. While fans are still trying to get over with the intense nomination process, the recent episode came with its own share of surprises. Once again, the spotlight was on Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, one of the two married couples on the show. During her conversation with Vicky, Ankita revealed that she wasn't feeling well and had "undergone a pregnancy test". A video, shared by a fan page on Instagram, shows Ankita saying, “Main thak gayi hu mentally. Main sach mein thak gayi hu. Mereko lagraha hai main bimar hun. Mereko feeling arahi hai andar se. I am not well. Mere periods ni arahe. Mujhe ghar jana hai. [I am mentally tired. I'm seriously tired. I think that I am sick. I have missed my periods. I want to go home.]”

When Vicky Jain tried to interrupt her, Ankita Lokhande said, “Pagal nahi hu main. Mereko itna pata hai mai kya bolrhi hu. Blood test hua hai mera, pregnancy ke liye. Kuch hai to nahi andar. Aaj reports nahi aaye uske baad urine test hua hai mera. Main upar neeche horhi hu. Cheeze upar neecha horhi hain. Mereko kuch to horaha hai na. [ I am not mad. I know what I am saying. I have undergone blood tests for pregnancy. Something is wrong. I took a urine test as well. I have mood swings. Something is happening to me].”

Watch the video here:

In another clip, Ankita Lokhande is seen telling fellow contestants Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vora that she is craving certain kinds of food and is often nauseous. To this, Rinku and Jigna both suggest that she may be pregnant after all.

Take a look:

Now, all eyes are on the makers to confirm the rumours that have taken the Internet by storm. Bigg Boss 17 can be viewed on Colors TV or Jio Cinema.