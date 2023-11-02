Bigg Boss 17: Inside Vicky-Ankita's Karwa Chauth Celebrations

Ankita shared this image. (Courtesy: AnkitaLokhande)

Bigg Boss 17 contestants celebrated Karwa Chauth on Wednesday. The real-life couples —Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma — marked the festivities. The video opens to Vicky Jain putting sindoor on Ankita's forehead and the housemates are in complete awe of the couple. After touching Vicky's feet, they share a warm hug. For the evening, Ankita picked an orange and bright pink ombre saree. Vicky Jain wore an olive-hued kurta pyjama set. Next, we get a glimpse of Neil and Aishwarya, dressed in ethnic best, performing the rituals. The housemates clap and cheer for the much-in-love couple.

The video was shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), with the text, “Couple celebrating Karwa Chauth in the house. Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma - Neil Bhatt…Such lovely moments.”

Before this, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt took revenge on Vicky Jain and decided to nominate him. In the promo, Aishwarya can be heard saying, “Shuruwat aapne ki thi Vicky [Jain] bhaiya. Acche se dushmani nibhaungi main. [You started it Vicky [Jain] Bhaiya. I will give you tough competition.]” Right after taking Vicky [Jain]'s name, Neil and Aishwarya indulge in a heated argument with him.

The note attached to the video read, "Nomination Special mein couples ke beech hua jhagda, ab kaun dekhega exit ka raasta."

Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Khanzaadi Jigna Vora, and Abhishek Kumar are also part of the reality show.

Meanwhile, the equation between Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi inside the house has everyone talking. In a clip, released by the makers on Instagram, the two are seen having an adorable moment. Abhishek Kumar, as a part of his apology to Khanzaadi, said, “Sundar lagne lag gayi hai mujhe ekdum se. Tum mujhe daant to lo. Tum to lad rahi ho na. Main Kaan pakad ke uthak beithak karke sorry maangta hun. [I have started liking you. You can scold me. But don't fight. I am apologising to you again.]” To this, Khanzaadi replied, “Agar wapis se same cheez kiya to? [What if you repeat it again?]” Here comes a super cute reply. Abhishek says, “Cheeks pe kiss kar dena, please. [Please kiss my cheeks.]”

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Colors TV at 10 pm from Monday to Friday, while it live streams on JioCinema 24*7.