Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar And Khanzaadi Are Trending. Here's Why

: Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi in the promo. (Courtesy: ColorsTV)

Bigg Boss 17 is getting interesting with each passing day. Now, the spotlight is on Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan. As per the latest promo, something is brewing between the two. The video opens to Abhishek apologising to Khanzaadi in front of all the housemates. The Udaariyaan actor said, “Sundar lagne lag gayi hai mujhe ekdum se. Tum mujhe daant to lo. Tum to lad rahi ho na. Main Kaan pakad ke uthak beithak karke sorry maangta hun. [I have started liking you. You can scold me. But don't fight. I am apologising to you again.]” To this, Khanzaadi asked him, “Agar wapis se same cheez kiya to? [If you repeat it again then?]” Abhishek gave the cutest reply. “Cheeks pe kiss kar dena, please. [Please kiss my cheeks.]” For those who don't know, Abhishek previously confessed his feelings for Isha Malviya. But things took a turn after Isha's “current boyfriend” Samarth Jurel entered the house as a wild card contestant.

The note attached to the video read, “Abhishek aur KhanZaadi ke beech badh rahi hai closeness. Kya yeh dekhkar Isha hogi jealous?”

It must be noted that Abhishek Kumar confessed his feelings for Khanzaadi after Isha Malviya admitted on the show that Samarth Jurel is her boyfriend. In the video released by the makers on Instagram, the housemates are seen consoling Abhishek after Isha's confession.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande also spoke about her equation with ex-boyfriend, late Sushant Singh Rajput. Talking about her break up with housemate Munawar Faruqui, She said, “Tab toh koi nahi tha na mere sath. Woh phase mainay akele guzara mainay. Tab logonay kyun nahi kaha ki aapko Ankita ke sath rehna chahiye. Kaha thay log. Mainay toh woh phase akele guzara na. [Why didn't people come out and say that he [Sushant Singh Rajput] should have stayed with me? No one was there for me. I faced it all by myself].” She added, “There was no reason. And I was blank. Ek raat main cheezay palti hain.”

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Colors TV at 10 pm from Monday to Friday, while it live streams on JioCinema 24*7.