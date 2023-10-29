Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Apologies To Samarth Jurel For Choosing Abhishek Kumar Over Him

Samarth Jurel (L) and Isha Malviya (R). (Courtesy: SamarthJurel, IshaMalviya)

Bigg Boss 17 is making all the right noises. From intense fights to friends locking horns, the show is keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Now, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw a major twist. Two wild card entries inside the house - Manasvi Mamgai and Samarth Jurel. FYI: Samarth Jurel is Isha Malviya's boyfriend (not our words). Bigg Boss, at the time of introducing Samarth, said that he is Isha's boyfriend. Initially, Isha was furious and questioned Samarth, “You introduced yourself as my boyfriend? Why did you do that?”

To this, Samarth Jurel said, “I just saw your pictures and felt like addressing you as my girlfriend.”

Later, in a promo released on Twitter, Isha Malviya is seen apologising to Samarth Jurel for choosing Abhishek Kumar over him. For context, Abhishek and Isha were in a relationship. She said, “Chintu, Mujhse ho gayi galati. Mujhe jaise hi agla mauka milega main change kar doongi [Chintu, I have made a mistake. I will fix it as soon as I get a chance].” To this, Samarth replied, “I think you should go to sleep now.”

Meanwhile, Soniya Bansal was the first contestant to get evicted from the show. Housemates were asked to choose between Sana Raees Khan and Soniya Bansal – the two contestants with the lowest votes and they decided to go with Soniya. The actress also celebrated her 27th birthday on Saturday, October 28. Sharing a picture of the actress on Instagram, the makers wrote, “Bigg Boss 17 ke pehle elimination ki bani Soniya shikaar. Wishing her all the best for a bright future.”

Bigg Boss 17 is currently streaming 24*7 on JioCinema.