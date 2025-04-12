'Rule Of Law' With Sana Raees Khan: Learn Law In Simple Terms With NDTV's New Show

Rule of Law with Sana Raees Khan, a brand new show, will make its debut on NDTV on Saturday, April 12. The first episode will focus on the recently notified Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The show provides a bright opportunity for the general public to understand the rule of law of the country in simple words.

The innovative approach by NDTV aims to educate the common man about the law and order in the country as well as their rights as a citizen. Not only will this help people in getting the relevant information about the complex world of courts, but will also guide them about how Indian law plays a crucial role in guarding their rights as citizens of this country.

The first episode of Rule of Law with Sana Raees Khan will air at 8:27 PM tonight, in which she will be talking about the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, as well as the clutch of petitions that challenged it in the Supreme Court.

From April 16, the Supreme Court is set to hear the batch of petitions that challenged the Waqf Act, which was brought in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government in Parliament recently and has cleared both the Houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Bill was signed by President Droupadi Murmu and has now come into force. So far, a total of 15 petitions have been filed against it in the top court.

Can the Supreme Court cancel the act that has been passed by Parliament? Many such questions would be taken up by Ms Khan during the show as she will portray the factual picture to the viewers.

Apart from this, people can also look forward to discussions on the infamous Ranya Rao gold smuggling case.

The judicial custody of the Kannada actor was extended till April 21 by a special court in Bengaluru on April 7.

Apart from the main accused, the special court for economic offences has further extended the judicial custody of Tarun Raju and jeweller Sahil Sakaria Jain till April 21.

All of them are presently lodged in the Bengaluru Central Jail.

The show will tell viewers how much gold they can buy from other countries to enter India. Also, there will be a detailed analysis of the Customs Act.

