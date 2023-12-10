Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan On Equation With Vicky Jain - 'If He Would Have Come Alone...'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: bkbtelly)

Sana Raees Khan, who was the latest contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house, in a recent interview with DNA, spoke aboout equation she shared with actress Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain inside the house. “Vicky mujhse yeh bol rahe they ki tum jiske saath connect karti ho, uske saath zyada raho, tum khush rahogi. But maine bola tha ki main jiske saath connect karti hu, woh already kisi connection (Ankita Lokhande) ke saath aaya hai (Vicky suggested me to be with the person with whom you feel connected, you will feel happy. But I told him that one I feel connected to, is already connected with someone else).”

Sana, a lawyer by profession , also stated that her equation with Vicky would have been different if Ankita Lokhande had not been there in the Bigg Boss house. “Agar woh akele aaye hote, toh jaise main Mannara ke saath thi, waise Vicky ke saath hoti poora time (If he would have come alone, I would be with him more),” she added.

For the unversed, a few weeks back, a video of Sana and Vicky holding hands inside the house went viral on social media. On being aksed about the video and if she had a crush on Vicky Jain, Sana said, "“I can't stoop so low. Agar aisa hota toh you would have seen me 24X7 with him, because he used to enjoy spending time with me, but main uske saath zyada nahi baith thi.”

Contestants who are left in the Bigg Boss 17 house include Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal and Munawar Faruqui.