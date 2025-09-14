Ankita Lokhande's Emotional Post After Husband Vicky Jain's Accident: "We'll Walk Through Every Storm Together"

Ankita Lokhande's husband and businessman, Vicky Jain, recently suffered a serious accident in which multiple glass pieces pierced his hand. He was admitted to the hospital and had to undergo minor surgery, receiving 45 stitches.

What's Happening

Ankita recently shared an emotional post on social media along with a few pictures from their happy moments together.

In her note, she wrote, "Mere Humsafar it's always been you holding my hand, making me feel safe, reminding me that no matter how heavy the moment gets, love can still be light. Even in the most serious situations, you find a way to be funny and calm me down. That's what home feels like to me."

Praying for her husband's recovery, she added, "Get well soon, my dearest Vicky. We'll walk through every storm, every battle, together... through thick and thin, just like we promised. You're my strength, my calm, my forever. And that's exactly what I am for you too. Send all your love, prayers, and healing energy to my strongest Vicky. Always us, always together #AnVi."

Background

Producer Sandeep Singh, a close friend of the couple, also visited Vicky in the hospital. Sharing pictures of Vicky lying on the hospital bed with Ankita beside him, Singh praised the couple's strength. He wrote, "After a painful accident where many pieces of glass pierced @realvikasjainn hand, 45 stitches, and three days in the hospital, his spirit still stands unshaken. He still managed to make us laugh and feel as if nothing had happened."

He also lauded Ankita's support, writing, "@lokhandeankita, you are nothing less than a superwoman standing like a rock through 72 hours of worry and care. The love you carry for your husband has been your shield; your courage has been his strength. And to @vikaashagarwall bhaiya, there are very few souls like you, always standing for us and our family in every storm, unconditionally. Your support has meant more than words can say."

In another part of his post, Singh added, "Vicky, Ankita, and Vikaash bhaiya, you are true stars, inspiring us with your strength, love, and togetherness. We all love you beyond measure. Big hug to all three of you."

One of the pictures shared also showed Ankita breaking down in tears as she saw her husband in immense pain.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain married in December 2021 in Mumbai. The couple later participated together in Bigg Boss 17 and were last seen on the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs 2.