On <i>O'Romeo</i> Release Day, Mira 'Juliet' Kapoor's Shout-Out For Shahid: "It's Time To Shine"

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's fourth collaboration, O'Romeo, released in theatres today. Ahead of the release, Mira Kapoor shared a sweet message for her "Romeo." She posted a series of grayscale pictures with Shahid. In the pictures, the couple adorably poses for the camera.

Interestingly, Mira wore a T-shirt with "Juliet" written on it. Though O'Romeo is not based on Shakespeare's classic Romeo and Juliet, "Juliet" inevitably comes to mind when we say Romeo.

Sharing the pictures, Mira wrote, "My ROMEO. When he asks 'Main hoon ki hoon nahi?', remember, Tum Ho. Aur ho vahi. The one who is relentless, talented beyond belief, eyes that express a thousand words, and a heart that always mends. Because what holds you is the light. Destiny's child. It's time to shine. Spectacular is an understatement. I am so proud of you."

Vishal Bhardwaj's Message for the Audience

Director Vishal Bhardwaj, who has worked with Shahid in films like Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon, wrote a note for the audience before the "criticism" arrives and the box office delivers its "verdict."

"Before the critics speak and before the box office delivers its verdict, I feel compelled to share how deeply proud I am of this film. Before the accolades or the criticism arrive, I must thank—from the deepest part of my being—all my HODs who gave far more than was ever asked of them: their vision, their integrity, their sweat, their blood, and their unconditional commitment to my vision," he wrote.

Reflecting on the use of violence in his films and its necessity, he added, "There is so much hatred, violence, and injustice in society. I often feel powerless against it. It wounds me deeply. This pent-up anguish needed release."

About O'Romeo

O'Romeo boasts an impressive cast including Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Vikrant Massey. This is the first time Triptii Dimri has been roped in opposite Shahid Kapoor.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted a double-digit opening for the film.