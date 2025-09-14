Ankita Lokhande Breaks Down As Husband Vicky Jain Undergoes Surgery, Gets 45 Stitches

Ankita Lokhande's husband and businessman, Vicky Jain, recently met with an accident.

What's Happening

Multiple glass pieces pierced Vicky Jain's hand, and the injury required a minor surgery and 45 stitches.

The couple's close friend and producer Sandeep Singh, visited Vicky in the hospital.

He later shared pictures on social media showing Vicky on a hospital bed with Ankita sitting beside him. In one of the images, the actress was seen breaking down in tears.

Sharing the update, Singh wrote, "After a painful accident where many pieces of glass pierced @realvikasjainn hand, 45 stitches, and three days in the hospital, his spirit still stands unshaken. He still managed to make us laugh and feel as if nothing had happened."

He also praised Ankita's strength, adding, "@lokhandeankita, you are nothing less than a superwoman standing like a rock through 72 hours of worry and care. The love you carry for your husband has been your shield; your courage has been his strength. And to @vikaashagarwall bhaiya, there are very few souls like you, always standing for us and our family in every storm, unconditionally. Your support has meant more than words can say. "

Concluding his post, Singh wrote, "Vicky, Ankita, and Vikaash bhaiya, you are true stars, inspiring us with your strength, love, and togetherness. We all love you beyond measure. Big hug to all three of you."

Background

Ankita and Vicky, who married in December 2021 in a lavish Mumbai wedding, have since appeared together in Bigg Boss 17. They were last seen as participants in the TV cooking reality show Laughter Chefs 2.

