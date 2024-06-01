Rinku Dhawan Hits Back At Isha Malviya For Commenting On Her Failed Marriage: 'Grow Up And Get A Hold Of Yourself'

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ishamalviya)

Bigg Boss 17 ended months ago but its contestants still continue to grab headlines. Recently, Rinku Dhawan slammed former co-contestant Isha Malviya for her "insensitive" comments on her failed marriage. The actress shared a detailed note on Instagram and wrote, "It was totally unintentional and random in a tiff with Samarth.. when I told him that in 6 months you both will breakup and you were right there when it happened."

Rinku Dhawan added, "So, as much I've known you..in Bigg Boss.. your statements speak of your personality I'm also kind of surprised that what I said came true. Half information is very dangerous. I have double the experience in life as compared to your age. I never disrespected you in Bigg Boss and never kept in touch after bigg boss, I'm not interested in your life..."

She further wrote, "I did say you are Ambitious and there is nothing wrong with that. it's your lives. I don't want to interfere.. you're big enough to handle everything. But, the way you have spoken regarding my married life or my divorce, screams about your sensitivity and sensibility.

"Really you need to grow up and get a hold of yourself...aisa na ho 8 months baad aapke baare koi aise insensitive statements aarahe ho Wishing you good luck!," Rinku Dhawan concluded the post.

For the unversed, Isha Malviya criticised Rinku Dhawan for commenting on her breakup. In an interview with Galatta Plus, the actress said, "Wo unki khud ki marriage life mein successful nahi rahi hain. Mujhe yeh bolna nahi chahiye but agar wo itni gandi gandi baatein bol rahi hain. She has been divorced, unka khud ka divorce ho chuka hai aur aap 20 saal ke bachchon ko dekhne mein lage huye ho. [Her married life wasn't a success. I shouldn't say this, but if she's speaking such nasty things. She has been divorced and now she is busy looking after 20-year-olds.]”

“Humara kya hai, humara toh theek hai, breakup ho jayega, relationship ho jaayenge. But look at yourself. Aapki shaadi bhi nahi sahi se chal pai hai. [What about us, we're fine, we might have breakups, we might have relationships. But she [Rinku Dhawan] should look at herself. Your marriage hasn't been smooth either.] It is better that you focus on yourself…To be in the limelight, you are talking sh*t about the people,” Isha Malviya added.

ICYDK: In April, Samarth Jurel confirmed his breakup with Isha Malviya.