Isha Malviya Gifts Her Dad A Swanky New Car On His Birthday

Images instagrammed by Isha Malviya. (courtesy: isha__malviya)

Actress Isha Malviya, known for her role in the popular television show Udaariyan and her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss, recently posted about a heartwarming gesture towards her dad on his birthday. On her dad's birthday, the young actress gifted her father a brand-new car, marking a joyous and proud moment for the family. In a photo that the actress shared on her Instagram stories, Isha can be seen posing with the car. Her family members also joined her. The text on the image read "This is for you papa."

On the personal front, recently Samarth Jurel, who participated alongside Isha in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 17 confirmed in an interview with Pinkvilla that he and Isha are not dating anymore. Samarth told Pinkvilla, "Yes, we are not together anymore. Break up hogaya hai (We have broken up)." he added, "I don't want to talk more about this. This is all I have to say." Rumours about the couple's break-up began after they deleted their pictures together on social media and even unfollowed each other on Instagram.

In Bigg Boss 17, Samarth was a wild card contestant and Bigg Boss had introduced him as "Isha Malviya's current boyfriend." Samarth also addressed his break-up in an interview with Times Now and said, "We broke up a month ago. Unfollow toh abhi kiya hai.( we have unfollowed each other only now)."

Isha Malviya is best-known for starring in the TV show Udaariyaan, in which she played the role of Jasmine Kaur Sandhu. Isha has also been a part of the music videos Ve Paagla, Town, Aaja Chhori, Tu Mileya, Viah, Ladeya Na Kar and Stebin Ben's Main Yaad Aaunga, opposite Siddharth Gupta. She recently shot for Mohit Chauhan and Shilpa Rao's Jiya Laage Na, co-starring TV star Parth Samthaan.