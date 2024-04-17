Bigg Boss 17 Star Samarth Jurel Confirms Break-Up With Isha Malviya

A throwback of Isha and Samarth. (courtesy: samarth_and_isha_)

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya, who participated together in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 17, have broken-up. Samarth confirmed in an interview with Pinkvilla that he and Isha are not dating anymore. Samarth told Pinkvilla, "Yes, we are not together anymore. Break up hogaya hai (We have broken up)." he added, "I don't want to talk more about this. This is all I have to say." Rumours about the couple's break-up began after they deleted their pictures together on social media and even unfollowed each other on Instagram.

In Bigg Boss 17, Samarth was a wild card contestant and Bigg Boss had introduced him as "Isha Malviya's current boyfriend." Samarth also addressed his break-up in an interview with Times Now and said, "We broke up a month ago. Unfollow toh abhi kiya hai.( we have unfollowed each other only now)."

Isha Malviya is best-known for starring in the TV show Udaariyaan, in which she played the role of Jasmine Kaur Sandhu. Isha has also been a part of the music videos Ve Paagla, Town, Aaja Chhori, Tu Mileya, Viah, Ladeya Na Kar and Stebin Ben's Main Yaad Aaunga, opposite Siddharth Gupta. She recently shot for Mohit Chauhan and Shilpa Rao's Jiya Laage Na, co-starring TV star Parth Samthaan.

Samarth Jurel co-starred with Isha in the TV show Udaariyaan, where he played the role of Niikhil Kapoor. Samarth Jurel also starred in the show Maitree. Samarth had also featured in the TV reality show MTV Splitsvilla.