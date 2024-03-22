Ankita Lokhande's Cheer Squad At Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Screening - Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi, Rashmi Desai And Others

Ankita Lokhande with former Bigg Boss 17 contestants.

Ankita Lokhande's film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, starring Randeep Hooda in the lead, hit theatres on March 22. A day before the release, the actress hosted a special screening for her Bigg Boss 17 co-contestants. Isha Malviya, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi and Samarth Jurel were seen at the event to support Ankita Lokhande. Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi came together for Ankita Lokhande and created another AbhiZaadi moment for the fans. The reunion came as a surprise to their fans after the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. This led people to believe that not all was well with the Bigg Boss 17 contestants. However, that doesn't seem like the case anymore.

Several videos of Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi are doing rounds on the internet. In one of the videos, they were seen posing for the paps and even greeted each other with a smile. For the same, Abhishek Kumar was seen in grey denims teamed with a black t-shirt and jacket. He paired it up with a red cap. Khanzaadi, on the other hand, sported a co-ord set and covered it up with a white blazer.

Today #AbhiZaadi day

Ak: after how many days v r meeting kz

Media: v waited for this so long

Media said our words

They r talk of the town today

Look how ak s excited to take kz by holding her hand everywhere!!

Ak s so happy around kz#AbhishekKumar#KhanZaadipic.twitter.com/LpTC7TIlyo — gayu09 (@gayuat09) March 21, 2024

For the unversed, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. In February, the makers unveiled the release date of the film. Randeep Hooda announced that the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. "Two heroes of Indian Independence Struggle; One celebrated and One removed from History...On #MartyrsDay 2024 - HISTORY WILL BE REWRITTEN #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar IN CINEMAS ON 22nd March 2024," he wrote. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda alongside Utkarsh Naithani. Aside from Ankita Lokhande, it also stars Amit Sial in a pivotal role.