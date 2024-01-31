Isha Malviya On Viral Pics From Vicky Jain's Post-Bigg Boss 17 Party: Didn't Go To A Club, Had Dinner At His House

Vicky Jain pictured with friends. (courtesy: purva_rana)

After his eviction from Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain hosted a party with his friends and co-contestants Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya and Sana Raees Khan, for which he was trolled. This was right before the finals when Ankita was still in the Bigg Boss house. Speaking about the party, Isha Malviya told E-Times, "Ayesha (Ayesha Khan) was there. I went with my mom, Ankita's mother, uncle, and brother all were there. The party was held to celebrate Vicky's achievement that he made it to the top 6 with his own efforts. It was not even a celebration that we went to a club or something. We were at Vicky's house, we had dinner, a get-together happened."

Isha Malviya added, "Looking at that people commented Vicky ki aiyashiyaan chal rahi hai, womaniser and all. I feel what people say easily, they must also feel it. It doesn't look good, especially since he is a married man. Tomorrow if their kids see all this, what will they feel? There are many parties where Ankita di goes alone, she also has a huge friend circle so that doesn't mean she is doing something wrong. People need to understand this before commenting on others' lives."

Check out pictures from the party here:

After the grand finale, Vicky Jain shared a post for Ankita and he wrote, "Ankita, you did the Jains' and the Lokhandes' proud! Be it the way you played the game or the way you did not give up, harr cheez mai you were the best and I'm sure saare tumhare saare fans, friends, sab proud honge tumhare liye ( I am sure your fans, friends must be very proud of you)."

Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain in December 2021 in the presence of family and friends. They later hosted grand receptions. They renewed their wedding vows last year. "We got married again #watchtilltheend," Ankita and Vicky captioned the post last year.