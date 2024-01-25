After Bigg Boss 17 Eviction, Vicky Jain Parties With Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan And Sana Raees Khan

Vicky Jain pictured with friends. (courtesy: purva_rana)

Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain, who recently got evicted from the 17th season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, hosted a party for his friends in Mumbai. Vicky Jain was evicted just a few days before the grand finale. Actor Purva Rana shared inside pictures from the party, where Vicky Jain can be seen posing with former Bigg Boss 17 contestants Sana Raees Khan, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan. "Bigg Boss slayer in town Vicky Jain. Waiting for our winner Ankita Lokhande. You two are special and loved. Lovely meeting you guys," Purva captioned the post.

Check out pictures from the party here:

Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain in December 2021 in the presence of family and friends. They later hosted grand receptions. They renewed their wedding vows last year. "We got married again #watchtilltheend," Ankita and Vicky captioned the post last year.

Ankita Lokhande stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Ankita Lokhande was also a participant in TV reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus. She became a household name after starring in Pavitra Rishta.

Salman Khan hosts the current season of the show. He also hosted the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. The first season of the show was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. YouTuber Elvish Yadav won the Bigg Boss OTT 2, while Divya Aggarwal won the first ever OTT season of the TV reality show. MC Stan won Bigg Boss 16. Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 17 finalists include Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey.