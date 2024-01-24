Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Cries After Vicky Jain's Eviction

Ankita Lokhande in the promo. (courtesy: YouTube)

As Bigg Boss 17 is inching closer to its grand finale, the makers are dropping one explosive twist after another. Well, it is safe to say that housemates are truly not having a smooth ride to the finale. After bidding adieu to Isha Malviya, and in-house media scrutiny, the contestants had to brace themselves for yet another elimination before the grand finale episode. In a shocking turn of events, after spending 100 days inside the Bigg Boss house, Vicky Jain was evicted in a recent episode. Vicky's elimination in the mid-week final eviction round left his wife and co-contestant Ankita Lokhande in tears. A viral video, shared by a fan page on Instagram, shows the housemates consoling the Pavitra Rishta star after Vicky's exit from the reality show. FYI: Ankita along with Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey are the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 17.

The clip begins with Ankita Lokhande in tears, as Arun Mashettey can be heard consoling her. He reminds Ankita that she will meet her husband in 3-4 days. Responding to this Ankita says, “Mereko aisa lagta hai woh mujhse zyada deserve karta hai. [I think he deserves to be in the finale more than me]. He gave everything (in the show). Aur meri wajah se kahin na kahin usko negativity leni padi. [And because of me he had to face all that negativity]. I feel bad for that.” The clip concluded with Ankita sobbing alone in the powder room.

The note attached to the clip reads, “Vicky ke eviction se kya toot jayngi Ankita? [Has Vicky's eviction shattered Ankita]”

Another video shared by a fan on X (formerly Twitter), shows the moment when Vicky Jain opened his paper roll and learned that he was evicted. Fans are going gaga over Vicky Jain's journey on the show. The text along with the clip reads, “Came to the show as Ankita's husband leaving the show as Vicky Bhaiya. You've been talked about by everyone from day one. You've earned respect and the title of mastermind. Your #VickyKeWarriors are super proud of you Vicky Bhaiya. Well played Vicky Bhaiya”

#VickyJain Came to the show as Ankita's husband leaving the show as Vicky Bhaiya ????



You've been talked about by everyone from day one.

You've earned respect n the title mastermind

Ur #VickyKeWarriors are super proud of you #VickyBhaiya



WELL PLAYED VICKY BHAIYA pic.twitter.com/zuSkGZnqdU — ???????????????????????????????????? (@RaimaShah6) January 23, 2024

The “negativity” Ankita Lokhande was speaking about presumably refers to all sharp questions that the media asked Vicky Jain in the previous episode. A reporter asked Vicky, "Aapko kis baat ka ghamand hai? [What are you proud of—having a coal mine or being Ankita Lokhande's husband]?" Vicky confidently responded, saying, "Ankita Lokhande ke husband hone ka ghamand hai. Koele ki khadaan ka bhi ghamand hai. [I am proud of being Ankita Lokhande's husband, as well as having a coal mine]."

This is not all. Vicky Jain was also targeted for prioritising his friendship with Mannara Chopra and other contestants, over his wife Ankita Lokhande. However, Ankita has also come under fire by behaving in an "insecure" and "possessive" manner. Read all about it here.

Bigg Boss 17 finale will be held on January 28, 2024. You can watch the show on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.