Bigg Boss 17: Ahead Of The Finale, Another Elimination Lined Up

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17.(courtesy: colorstv)

Get ready for another roller coaster ride in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss Season 17. After bidding adieu to Isha Malviya, another eviction is on the horizon, marking the last elimination before the grand finale. The buzz is real, thanks to fan page videos unveiling snippets of a thrilling midweek eviction through a unique forest task. In a particular video, Bigg Boss himself takes centrestage, making a candid announcement: "100 din saath mein bita diye humne. Maine pehle hi din kaha tha ki jo mere show ke liye acha hoga, mai uski taraf biassed rahunga. Aur aap 6 log the mere show ke liye ache. Aur isiliye aap 6 logo ke saath, ab mera aakhri daav. Ab aati hai fainsle ki ghadi, 6 se 5 hone ka vakt. Final nomination ki final eviction, shuru karte hai. [We've spent 100 days together. I had said on the very first day that I would be biassed towards what's good for my show. And you six were good for my show. So now, it's my final move with you six. The time has come for the final decision, from 6 to 5. Let's kick off the final nomination and eviction.]”

Following the announcement, contestants are seen diving into a unique forest task. They all take out notes wrapped in red ribbons from little huts hanging on the branches of a tree. After opening the notes, no one says a word, but clearly, everyone is shocked.

Meanwhile, a recent media interaction on the show featured journalists posing questions to all the contestants. When the spotlight shifted to Vicky Jain, a reporter asked: "Aapko kis baat ka ghamand hai? [What are you proud of—having a coal mine or being Ankita Lokhande's husband]?" Vicky confidently responded, saying, "Ankita Lokhande ke husband hone ka ghamand hai. Koele ki khadaan ka bhi ghamand hai. [I am proud of being Ankita Lokhande's husband, as well as having a coal mine]." Then, a reporter accused Munawar Faruqui of using his relationships with female contestants to secure a spot in the finale. Munawar defended himself, emphasising that he has always treated women with respect. Read all about it here.

The contestants who made it to the top 6 are Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashetty. Bigg Boss 17 can be viewed on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.