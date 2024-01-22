Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra And Munawar Faruqui Undergo Media Scrutiny

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: colorstv)

With the grand finale just a week away, Bigg Boss 17 house has become a battleground of drama. After back-to-back elimination of Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya in just one week, the housemates have truly upped their game. The viewers will witness this in the upcoming episode, as the contestants will face sharp questions from the media. A new promo, shared by a fan page on Instagram, shows the media raising countless questions about the conduct of the contestants. The clip begins with Ankita Lokhande mocking Mannara Chopra for her friendship with her husband Vicky Jain. Pointing at Vicky's statement about “200 workers” against Munawar Faruqui, a reporter asked him, “Aapko kis baat ka ghamand hai? [What are you proud of—having a coal mine or being Ankita Lokhande's husband]?” Responding to this, Vicky said, “Ankita Lokhande ke husband hone ka ghamand hai. Koele ki khadaan ka bhi ghamand hai. [I am proud of being Ankita Lokhande's husband, as well as having a coal mine].” Next, Munawar Faruqui was on the reporters' radar. One of them accused the standup comedian of using women in the show to reach the finale week. To this, Munawar clarified how he has always been respectful towards the women in the show.

Then a reporter accused Mannara Chopra of looking desperate on screen. The reporter said, “Is season mein sabse zada wannabe agar koi nazar araha hai to woh Mannara hain. Aapne Khanzaadi [Firoza Khan] ko characterless kaha. [If someone is appearing like a wannabe in this season then it is you, Mannara Chopra. You called Khanzaadi a characterless girl].” Even before Mannara could respond to the accusations, Ankita Lokhande jumped in to add fuel to the fire. Ankita said, “Jab Mannara ko kisi se problem hoti hai to voh uske baare mein itna ganda bolti hain jiski koi hadein nahi hoti hai. [When Mannara Chopra has a problem with someone, she will speak against them to such an extent that there is no limit to it].”

Meanwhile, in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, we saw show host Salman Khan dropping some wisdom bombs on Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya. The superstar was upset with the two over their interactions with Mannara Chopra. In an old promo, Salman told Isha, "Isha, how will you justify all these statements?" He even repeated the words that Isha once used for Mannara, saying, "Characterless aurat, lungi pakad-pakad ke aage aayi hai. [Characterless woman, she has used men to exceed in her life]." Then, Salman questioned Isha, "Jab bhi aapka jab arguments hota hai, why does it go down to itna personal level? Intention kya hai aapka? [Whenever you get into arguments, why does it always go down to such a personal level? What's your intention?]" Read all about it here.

