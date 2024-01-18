Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar And Arun Mashettey Reach Finale Week

Image instagrammed by Munawar Faruqui. (courtesy: MunawarFaruqui)

With the finale being just a few days away, Bigg Boss 17 has transformed into a battleground of drama — especially after the nomination special episode. Now, in a major check-mate move, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey have reached the finale week. Needless to say, that became yet another reason for fights in the house, but let us go back to where it all started — the nomination task. ICYMI, contestants, in two different teams, participated in a special torture task to secure themselves from nomination. Vicky Jain's team with Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan left no stone unturned to force Munawar Faruqui's team including Mannara, Abhishek and Arun to leave the buzzer. Munawar's team was the first to go and they didn't know what to expect. While Vicky's team even used red chilli powder on Munawar and group, Ankita, Vicky, Isha and Ayesha chose to hide all the ingredients before their round began due to fear of the same treatment being meted out to them. However, it only worked in favour of Munawar's team because Bigg Boss called out the other team and punished them for foul play.

In a promo, shared by the makers on Instagram, Bigg Boss can be heard saying, “Apni baari aane se pehle hi, yeh log [Vicky Jain's team] mirch masala chhipate nazar aaye. Finale ke itne kareeb yeh sara sar nainsafi hai aur bilkul na manzoor hai. Ab jinke sath nainsafi hui hai, aap hi log [Munawar Faruqui's team] faisla lenge ki aaj karna kya hai. [We caught the other team hiding all the household ingredients before their round came. This is completely unjustified and unacceptable, and that too so close to the finale. Now, all who faced the injustice will decide, what is supposed to be done next]”

Bigg Boss gave two options to Munawar Faruqui's team -- they could chose to continue the task after Bigg Boss re-stocked the ingredients or get the opposite team disqualified. Well, no point for guessing, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey and Munawar chose to disqualify them. As a result of this decision, Akita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan are nominated this week. In addition, Munawar, Mannara, Abhishek and Arun have become the first four contestants to reach the finale week of Bigg Boss 17.

