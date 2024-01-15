Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Fight Again, This Time Over House Duties

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ankitalokhande)

Bigg Boss 17 contestants and real-life couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have had a rather complicated journey in the house. The couple has been spotted fighting and making up quite often during the course of the show. Now, it appears that all is not well between the two, once again. A new promo video shared by a fan page hints at another spat between Vicky and Ankita, this time over house duties. The clip begins with Ankita, who was the captain last week, asking Vicky to wash the leftover dishes. This doesn't go down well with Vicky and he responds, “Aap mujhe bol kyu rahi ho? Ab aap captain nahi ho ghar ki. [Why are you telling me this? Now you are not a captain of this house].” To this Ankita says, “Yeh konsa tameez hota hai baat karne ka? [Is the way to talk to people?]”

The fight continues as Vicky says, “Kyu yaad dilarahi ho aap mujhko. Aap captain nahi ho. Aap ne sari lines cross karli hai. Aap ne acche se baat kin ahi to ab mat expect karo ki main acche se bat karunga [Why are you reminding me of my work? Don't tell me what to do as you are not a captain. You have crossed all the lines. You didn't talk to me properly, please don't expect me to talk nicely].” Ankita claims that she is not able to understand why Vicky is constantly fighting with her. She says, “Aaj kal pata nahi aapko kya hogaya hai aap sirf jhagadte hain. [What is wrong with you nowadays? You are only fighting with me].” When Vicky accuses her of embarrassing him in front of others, Ankita leaves the argument and runs into her room crying. She says, “I am very sorry, once again. I don't want to talk to you forever. I am going. Main ja rahi hu teri zindagi se. Tu dekhle tereko kya karna hai. [I am going away from your life. You see what you want to do].”

This comes after Karan Johar, in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, schooled Vicky Jain over his lack of support for Ankita, especially when she was questioned by his mother. Karan Johar said, “National television pe jab aapki maa Ankita ko aake sawaal puchti hai, tab ek pati hone ke naate aapko unke peeche khade rehna chahiye. Aur mai yeh nahi keh raha ki unko kuch bhi kehna chahiye, apne maa ke khilaaf. All he needed to do was ask you ki, ‘Ankita, kya hua?' [When your mother questions Ankita on national television, as a husband, you should stand by her. And I'm not saying that he should say anything against his mother. All he needed to do was ask you, 'Ankita, what happened?']”

