Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Furious After Vicky Jain's Dad Calls Her Mom Over The Kicking Incident

The fights between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have become one of the most viral topics of discussion on this season of Bigg Boss. The couple has often been seen fighting over a bunch of issues, the latest being Vicky's friendship with housemate Mannara Chopra. Now, the new promo shows that the entry of the family members of the housemates has only added to the drama, specially for Ankita and Vicky. In the promo, Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana Jain is seen talking to Ankita Lokhande about an incident where Ankita was spotted kicking Vicky. "Jis din tumne laat maari thi na. Papa ne turant tumhari mummy ko phone kiye 'Tum apne pati ko aisi hi laat maarti thi?' [When you kicked Vicky, your father-in-law called your mom and asked, 'Have you also kicked your husband like that?']” Rajana Jain tells her daughter-in-law, even as Ankita looks at her in disbelief.

Ankita Lokhande, whose father died in August 2023, is visibly upset at this revelation and tells Ranjana Jain, “Mummy ko phone karne ki kya zaroorat thi. Meri maa akeli hai waha. Mere papa ki death hui hai, mumma, Aap mummy-papa ko mat bolo please [Why was it necessary to call my mom, she's all alone. My father passed away. Please don't drag my parents into this]."

Ankita Lokhande's mother Vandana Lokhande is also seen advising the couple to conduct themselves carefully.

A few weeks ago, both mothers had appeared on the show, and their statements had gone viral. At that point, Ranjana Jain chastised Ankita Lokhande and said, “Jo tumne rishte bigaad liye na beta. Bhalehi Ankita ki galti. Taali to dono hath se baji na par bajgyi. Bhul jao Vicky usko. Jhagda bhi hua na. Koi bat nai. Miyan biwi mein to chalta hi rehta hai. Lekin ab sudharne ka waqt hai. Jab tumlog milte ho na beta, tab pyar se milo. Pyar ki baatein karo. Humein malum tha humari Ankita kitni hoshiyaar hai, pura handle karlegi. Lekin yha to vipreet game hogaya beta. Kaise sehen hoga beta. [Kids, don't ruin your relationship. Both of you are responsible for it. Now you must forget it all. A fight between husband and wife is common. But now is the time to make things right. When you two meet each other meet with love and talk about love. We knew our Ankita was so mature, that she would handle it all. But things went in the opposite direction. How we can see this].”

Meanwhile, the latest promo also shows the nomination process for this week. As part of it, Vicky Jain is seen nominating his new BFF Mannara Chopra, much to her disappointment and the housemates' surprise.

