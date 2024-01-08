Bigg Boss 17: Another Day, Another Fight Between Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17. (courtesy: colorstv)

The tension between Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain is escalating within the Bigg Boss house. Their relationship has been the cynosure of all eyes, thanks to frequent conflicts and heated arguments. In a recent promo shared by the makers, the couple is seen engaging in yet another dispute. Expressing her frustration, Ankita tells Vicky, "Aaj suddenly Mannara (Chopra) life me aa gayi hai. Teri jo doosti hai na uske saath, mujhe affect kar rahi hai. [Today, Mannara (Chopra) has suddenly entered your life. Your friendship with her is affecting me.]” Vicky responds, "Sare dosto ko isi tarah bhagati hai apne opinion se. [All my friends go away because of your opinion.]” In an angry tone, Ankita retorts, "Badi dost ban rahi hai na teri. Nibha apni dosti. [She's becoming a close friend of yours. Uphold your friendship.]”

Vicky Jain, visibly irritated, snaps back, "Bakwas kariye. Aapko aata kya hai uske ilava. [Stop talking nonsense. What do you know other than that?]” Ankita retreats to bed, covers her face with a blanket, and tearfully utters, "Sab khatam ho gaya hai mere se pyaar. [You have stopped loving me.]” Vicky says, "Shaadi ki hai. Koi gulaam nahi hu yaar mai tera. [We're married. I am not your slave.]” As Ankita's cries grow louder, the promo concludes.

The caption of the promo reads, “Vicky ki dosti kar rahi hai Ankita ko impact. Kya inke relationship mein aayegi daraar? [Vicky's friendship is having an impact on Ankita. Will there be a rift in their relationship?]”

It is not the first time that Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have clashed over such issues. Before, we saw Ankita expressing her concern to Vicky about him hanging out with Mannara Chopra. Although Ankita claims she is okay with him spending time with Mannara, Vicky believes that Ankita is not happy with their closeness.

Then, Vicky Jain says, “Tu apna din bhar Munna [Munawar Faruqui] ke saath baith kar khana khati hai, chai peeti hai, main tereko kuch bolta hu [You are hanging out with Munawar all day, do I say anything to you]?” Ankita clarifies that she doesn't spend the entire day with Munawar, whereas Vicky frequently accompanies Mannara. Vicky nonchalantly responds, "Haan toh jaauga, kya galat hai usme [I will go to her, what's wrong with that]?"

Bigg Boss 17 is streaming 24*7 on Jio Cinema.