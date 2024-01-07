Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain's War Of Words Over Munawar Faruqui

Image was posted on Instagram. (courtesy: lokhandeankita)

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain may have entered the house as a perfect couple but now it is evident to fans that there is trouble in paradise. The two are often seen fighting and insulting one another in the heat of the moment. Now, following a task, the couple engaged in a war of words. It all started with Ankita being asked to choose who between her husband Vicky Jain and friend Munawar Faruqui meddled unnecessarily in other people's issues. During the task, Ankita says about Vicky, "Yeh faltu me ghuste hai…taang arate hai. Munna toh kuch bolta bhi hai. Faltu, faltu, faltu [He unnecessarily inserts himself into other people's issues. Munawar does not say anything] ."

Following the task, Vicky – who is visibly upset with Ankita's choice – says, "Maine ye ummeed nahi kiya tha ke mujhe faltu kahegi. Aya hoga main yaha game show khelne. But hamara ek rishta bhi hai na? Main bhoola nahi, aap bhool gayi hai [I didn't expect that I would say something wrong. I will play the game show here. But we also have a relationship, right? I have not forgotten, you have forgotten].”

When Ankita asks Vicky Jain if he thinks she chose Munawar over him, Vicky says, "Kar diya aap ne [You have done it]."

Check out the promo here:

In a previous instance, Ankita Lokhande is seen fighting with Vicky Jain over him spending time with Mannara Chopra. While she says that she doesn't have a problem if he sits with Mannara, Vicky said that it was evident that Ankita has an issue with their closeness.

Then Vicky Jain adds, “Tu apna din bhar Munna [Munawar] ke saath baith kar khana khati hai, chai peeti hai, main tereko kuch bolta hu [You are hanging out with Munawar all day, do I say anything to you]?”

However, Ankita says that while she does not sit with Munawar all day, Vicky sits with Mannara a lot. “Haan toh jaauga, kya galat hai usme [I will go to her, what's wrong with that]?” Vicky retorts.

Bigg Boss 17 can be streamed 24*7 on Jio Cinema.