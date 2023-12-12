Bigg Boss 17: Another Day, Another Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Fight

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain in a still from the promo. (courtesy: colorstv)

All is not well betweenBigg Boss 17 co-contestants and real-life couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. From Ankita blaming Vicky for not supporting her to the never-ending disagreements, the two are keeping fans hooked. In the latest promo, Ankita is seen crying after her ugly spat with Vicky. The clip begins with Ankita preparing a dish in the kitchen area. A few seconds later, Khanzadi aka Firoza Khan enters the frame and tries to help her. This didn't go down well with the actress. She then asks Khanzadi to take over the kitchen duty. This is when Vicky, with an intention to calm his wife, asks Ankita, “Tum banalo na khatam karo. [You cook it, please].” Next, an upset Ankita can be heard saying, “Mere hath ka khana nahi hai…[You don't want to eat what I prepare].” To this, Vicky asks, “Tumne kya banaya 3 saal mein? [What you have cooked for me in three years?]” Ankita, who tries to clarify that she was cooking for him with love, is left heartbroken when Vicky asks her to leave the kitchen platform.

Later, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are seen clarifying the issue. Vicky says, “Sau log sunte honge, sau log dekhte honge. Izzat se to baat karle yaar. [Hundreds of people are listening to this, hundreds are watching. At least talk to me respectfully].” A teary eyed Ankita replies, “Karti hoon main. Tu zada bolrha hai. [I do talk to you respectfully. You are exaggerating things].” It seems Ankita took a wrong turn as Vicky says, “Zada bol rah ahu main? Phir mat bat kar aaj se mujhse. [If I am exaggerating things, don't talk to me from now on.]”

A while back, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's mothers spoke to the couple about their game plan on the show. Vicky's mother seemed upset with Ankita for not taking care of him. Vicky's mother said, “Jo tumne rishte bigaad liye na beta. Bhalehi Ankita ki galti. Taali to dono hath se baji na par bajgyi. Bhul jao Vicky usko. Jhagda bhi hua na. Koi bat nai. Miyan biwi mein to chalta hi rehta hai. Lekin ab sudharne ka waqt hai. Jab tumlog milte ho na beta, tab pyar se milo. Pyar ki baatein karo. Humein malum tha humari Ankita kitni hoshiyaar hai, pura handle karlegi. Lekin yha to vipreet game hogaya beta. Kaise sehen hoye beta. [Don't ruin your relationship. Both of you are responsible for it. Now, you must forget it all. A fight between husband and wife is common. But now is the time to make things right. When you two meet each other meet with love and talk about love. We knew our Ankita was so mature, that she would handle it all. But things went in the opposite direction. How we can see this].” Read all about it here.

Vicky Jain, Khanzadi, Abhishek Kumar and Neil Bhatt have been nominated for elimination this week.Bigg Boss Season 17 is streaming 24*7 on Jio Cinema. Fans can also watch it on ColorsTV.