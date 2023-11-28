Bigg Boss 17: After War Of Words With Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt Nominated For The Entire Season

Image instagrammed by Neil Bhatt. (Courtesy: NeilBhatt)

Bigg Boss 17contestant and TV actor Neil Bhatt has been nominated for the entire season. The announcement was made after Neil engaged in a war of words with Ankita Lokhande. In the promo, released on Instagram by the makers, contestants are seen gearing up for the nomination task. A few seconds later, Neil says, “I am nominating Ankita [Lokhande].” To this, Ankita replies, “Aapka [Neil Bhatt] game bahut fattu hai. [You are playing the game like a coward].” As the two continue to argue, Ankita's husband Vicky Jain is seen trying to control the situation. He also asks Neil to listen to others and calm down. Well, Neil doesn't look interested and the argument continues.

Here comes Bigg Boss. He asks the members of Makaan number 2 [Dimaag room], “Aap kis sadasya ko pure season ke liye nominate karna chahte hain? [Which contestant you want to nominate for the entire season]?” FYI: Vicky Jain is part of the Dimaag room with Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Sana Raees Khan and Anurag Dobhal. Well, here comes the shocker, Vicky, in a check-mate move, says, “Neil [Bhatt]”. The video concludes with Neil's wife Aishwarya Sharma calling Vicky “sabse bada fattu [The biggest coward].”

The note attached to the clip read, “Neil hote hai poore season ke liye nominate. Did this news shock you too?”

Earlier this month, Bigg Boss reprimanded Anurag Dobhal for breaking house rules. During his argument with Arun Mashettey, Anurag smashed crockery in the kitchen. As a punishment for his aggression, Anurag was nominated till the end of the show. Soon after this, the YouTuber demanded a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 17.