Bigg Boss 17: Arbaaz And Sohail Khan Throw Orry A Googly, His LOL Reply

Bigg Boss 17has kept viewers on the edge of their seats. The arrival of Orhan Awatramani aka Orry as a wildcard contestant has added an extra edge to the changing dynamics inside the house. In the latest promo released by the makers on Instagram, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan are seen asking Orry the meaning of "jangadna [census]”. Sohali said, “Orry, what is jangadna [census]?” Brace yourself for Orry's hilarious reply. Orry explained the meaning by breaking the word into two halves. He said, “Jan, jaise logon. Is jan, woh jan, jaise logo. Gadna jaise girna means falling. [Jan means people. Gadna is like falling].” After listening to Orry's reply, the entire house burst into laughter. Sohail then asked Samarth Jurel aka Chintu to explain the meaning of jangadna. While mimicking legendary actor Dharmendra, Samarth said, “Bete jangadna matlab tadaat. Tadaat yani ki yha pr jitney log hain unhe gino aur tadat batado. [Son, jangadna means population. So count how many people are here and tell the population].” Arbaaz Khan interrupted in between, “Ise kehte hain jangadna.”

Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, as part of their “Just Chill” segment, also teased Abhishek Kumar. Arbaaz said, “Bechara Abhishek [Kumar], jinki ek bhi setting nahi hoparhi hai. 14 February (Valentine's Day) tak aur intezaar karle. Agar ek bhi setting na ho na, to samjh lena tumhara janam sirf jangadna ke liye hua hai. [Poor Abhishek Kumar, who is unable to find love inside the house. Wait till February 14. If nothing happens until Valentine's Day, understand that you are only born for census].” Of course, this left the housemates in split.

The note attached to the clip reads, “Aaj aa rahe hai Sohail Khan aur Arbaaz Khan lekar entertainment ki tsunami.”

Orhan Awatramani entered the house right after Jigna Vora was eliminated from Bigg Boss 17. Orry was welcomed by Salman Khan during his recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode. As per the latest reports, Orry has left the house and his exit came as a shock to the housemates.