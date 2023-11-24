Bigg Boss 17: Orry Is Salman Khan's New Guest On Weekend Ka Vaar

Orhan shared this image. (courtesy: orry1)

Orhan Awatramani, fondly known as Orry, needs no introduction. The internet sensation is often spotted partying with some of the biggest names in Bollywood. Now, Orry has taken the Internet by storm once again but not for another set of party pictures. It appears that Orry will soon be making his television debut. Yes, you read that right. Orry is all set to spice things up in Bigg Boss 17. Speculations of Orry being part of the reality show surfaced on the internet after he dropped a couple of pictures of himself with the show's host Salman Khan. In the selfies, both Salman and Orry can be seen on the Weekend Ka Vaar stage. While the opening frame shows the two laughing their heart out, in the next slide Orry can be seen dishing out a goofy expression for the lens as Salman continues to smile. Sharing the pictures, Orry wrote, “Just leaving this here.”

Needless to say, countless celebs flooded the comments section. Orry's BFF Janhvi Kapoor commented, “Is the world ready?” Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, while tweaking Salman's Kick dialogue wrote, “Aap Orry ke peeche ...Orry aapke peeche too..much fun.” Shikhar's brother Veer Pahariya commented, “Tiger with snake.” Shanaya Kapoor dropped a tiger and a star emoji. "Best," wrote Bhumi Pednekar.

Before, Orhan Awatramani posted pictures with Salman Khan, a Bigg Boss fan page shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), showing Orhan reaching the sets of Bigg Boss 17. The clip begins with Orry stepping out of his car and entering a vanity van. Before going in, Orry can be seen posing for the paparazzi stationed there. When a shutterbug said, “Aag laga dena andar”, Orry can be heard saying, “Aaplog mujhe vote out mat karna. [Please don't vote me out.]” The text attached to the video read, “Orry on the sets of Bigg Boss 17.”

Wait there is more. The fan page also shared a promo of Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar that shows Salman Khan addressing Orhan Awatramani as a wild card contestant. The clip of the much-awaited episode begins with Salman Khan making fun of Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan for holding each other's hands while talking. He can also be seen teasing Vicky Jain's wife Ankita Lokhande about the same. A few seconds into the clip, Salman introduces Orry and says, “Ye hain paps ka favourite, film celebrities ka bestie Orry. [He is the paparazzi's favourite and film celebrities' favourite, Orry.]”

Next, Salman points at Orry's T-shirt that featured the viral lines, “I am a liver” and asks him about the same. Responding to him, Orry says, “Yes, I am a liver. While you act, you are an actor. I live, I am a liver,” leaving Salman Khan in splits. Next, pointing at Orry's luggage, Salman asks, “Tu [Orhan Awatramani] is ghar mein wild card entry hai. Itna saman kya karoge Orry?” Orry replies, “For my trip.” Salman hilariously adds “Hum logon ko samman ke sath bhejte hain [inside the house]. Aap jarahe ho samaan ke sath. [We send people in the house with respect. You are going in with luggage.]”

Bigg Boss 17 can be viewed on Colours TV or JioCinema.