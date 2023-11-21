Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Reveals Why She Didn't Attend Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral

A file photo of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande

Actress Ankita Lokhande has been making headlines for her actions inside the Bigg Boss house. Be it her fights with husband and fellow contestant Vicky Jain or news of her taking a pregnancy test inside the house, the Pavitra Rishta star has been the cynosure of all eyes. Now, Ankita is trending on social media for a conversation she had with contestant Munawar Faruqui about her ex-boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In a video circulating on social media, Ankita is seen telling Munawar why she chose not to attend Sushant's funeral. For context, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence in 2020.

The conversation starts with Ankita Lokhande singing the soulful track Kaun Tujhe from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, headlined by Sushant Singh Rajput. On hearing this, Munawar says, "Main special screening dekha tha uski, Yash Raj studios mein [I attended the special screening of the movie at Yash Raj studios]. It was the only time I met him [Sushant Singh Rajput]." To this, a surprised Ankita says, “Nice.”

Ankita Lokhande then adds, “Bohot acha insaan tha woh. He was a good man. Main aise bolti hu na kabhi ‘tha', mujhe itna ajeeb lagta hai. Matlab abhi toh thik hai normal ho gaya hai. Vicky ka bhi dost hai na Sushant toh you know ab woh nahi raha iss duniya; that is the worst feeling [When I say he ‘was' a good man, I feel so strange. I mean it's okay now; it's normal. Sushant was Vicky's friend as well, and when I realised that he is no more, that is the worst feeling]."

Munawar then asks, "You exactly know na what went wrong." Ankita says that she is not comfortable talking about it, "Abhi yeh baat nahi karna chahti lekin aisa nahi hai. Mujhe yeh nahi batana tujhe kuch bhi [I don't want to talk about it now]."

Munawar explains that he is not asking her anything but adds, “Logo ke version hai sabke, alag alag. But you are one of them jisko exactly pata hai [People have different versions but you are the one who knows what exactly happened]."

To this, Ankita says, “No one believed in me that way. But thik hai woh nahi hai. Koi insaan chala jaata hai na zindagi se...Yeh mera pehla experience tha to lose somebody like that. Aisi chiz ho gayi na yeh bohot shocking tha. [No one believed me and it's okay. This was my first experience of losing somebody like that. When that happened, it was very shocking for me]”.

Explaining why she did not attend Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral, Ankita Lokhande adds, “Mei toh uske funeral pe bhi nahi gayi thi. Mei jaa hi nahi paayi. Muje laga mei nahi dekh sakti yeh. Mei yeh dekh hi nahi sakti. Vicky ne bola ki tu jaa kar aa. Maine kaha nahi. Kaise dekh sakti hu. Maine woh experience hi nahi kiya tha kabhi life mei [I didn't even go to the funeral. I couldn't go. I thought I wouldn't be able to see this. Vicky told me to go but I refused. How will I see him? I never experienced anything such in my life].”

Ankita Lokhande then spoke about losing her father earlier this year and broke down.

Watch the clip here:

#AnkitaLokhande talks abt SSR, what a great man he was, his funeral, how it's difficult talking abt him in past tense n breaks down remembering him n her dad ❤️#BB17#BiggBoss17pic.twitter.com/MWUshVXPG0 — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) November 20, 2023

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput met on the sets of the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta and began dating. Their relationship lasted seven years. Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain in 2021.



