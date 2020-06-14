Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, Commits Suicide: Cops

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai residence, Mumbai Police said. An investigation will be conducted. The actor was 34.

Tributes have begun pouring in from a shocked Bollywood. “Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I'd enjoyed the film and wish I'd been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family,” tweeted Akshay Kumar. “What a tragic loss,” tweeted Ajay Devgn. Riteish Deshmukh wrote that he was “shocked beyond words.”"

Sushant began in television, rising to stardom in the soap Pavitra Rishta. He made his Bollywood debut in the film Kai Po Che and later starred in projects such as the MS Dhoni biopic and Kedarnath. He was last seen in Chhichhore.

Just last week, Sushant wrote in an Instagram story, "It's such devastating news" after his former manager Disha Salian committed suicide.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)