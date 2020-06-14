For Sushant Singh Rajput, Tributes From Ekta Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani And Others

A file photo of Sushant Singh Rajput. (courtesy sushantsinghrajput)

Highlights Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide

"Not fair my baby," tweeted Ekta Kapoor

A shattered film and television industry poured their hearts out on social media after the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday. Mr Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai home. According to news agency PTI, no suicide note was found and investigation is being conducted. "He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra. Our team is there," Manoj Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police, Western Region, told PTI. The film fraternity paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter. Ekta Kapoor, who gave Mr Rajput his big break in the entertainment industry, shared a screenshot from a conversation they had last week and she wrote: "Not fair Sushi! One week everything changed! Not fair my baby." Ekta Kapoor, in one of her recent posts, revealed that she convinced the channel's creative team that Sushant was the right choice for Manav's character in Pavitra Rishta.

Disha Patani, who started her career opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, shared a still from the film. No words needed.

"Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I'd enjoyed the film and wish I'd been a part of it. Such a talented actor...May God give strength to his family," tweeted Akshay Kumar.

Shahid Kapoor, in his tweet wrote: "Just heard the shocking news about Sushant Singh Rajput. My deepest condolences to his family. May god give them strength. I still find it hard to absorb."

"The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death is truly sad. What a tragic loss. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace," tweeted Ajay Devgn.

"This is just so shocking. A wonderful talent. RIP Sushant," tweeted Abhishek Bachchan.

"I can't believe this at all... It's shocking, a beautiful actor and a good friend. It's disheartening. Rest In Peace my friend Sushant Singh Rajput. Strength to the family and friends," tweeted Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Sonakshi Sinha paid tribute to the late actor in these words. "Shocked beyond words. Rest in peace Sushant. You never know what someone is going through... be kind. Condolences to his family and loved ones."

A few days ago, Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian committed suicide in Mumbai. The actor, in his Instagram story announced the news of Disha Salian's death and wrote: "It's such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha'a family and friends. May your soul rest in peace."

Sushant Singh Rajput stepped into Bollywood with the 2013 film Kai Po Che . He was best-known for his performances in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and Sonchiriya among others.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

Call: (555)123-4567 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)