Sushant Singh Rajput's PK Co-Star Anushka Sharma: 'Too Young And Brilliant To Have Gone So Soon'

Sushant Singh Rajput's death on Sunday shocked Bollywood, who shared tributes on media mourning the actor. Mr Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence; police say it was suicide. According to news agency PTI, no suicide note was found and an investigation is being conducted. Sushant Singh Rajput was 34. Actress Anushka Sharma was among the many who shared tributes and memories on social media. She wrote in an Instagram post: "Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon."

Anushka Sharma co-starred with Sushant Singh Rajput in 2014 movie PK, the cast of which was headlined by Aamir Khan. "I'm so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you may have had. May your soul rest in peace," Ms Sharma added in her post. She also shared a bunch of memories from the sets of PK, featuring herself and Mr Rajput. PK, which cast Anushka Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput as cross-border lovers, redefined box office history not only in India but also in China, with a worldwide collection of over Rs 850 crore.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who began his career with Ekta Kapoor's TV show Pavitra Rishta before venturing into films, has also been mourned by TV czarina Ekta Kapoor and co-stars such as Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Vaani Kapoor. Tributes also poured in from the likes of Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and others.

Sushant Singh Rajput is best known for his roles in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya and Kai Po Che, which was also his Bollywood debut.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: (555)123-4567 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)