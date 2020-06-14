Sushant Singh Rajput's Team Asks Fans To 'Celebrate His Life And Work' - Read Statement

Sushant Singh Rajput died at the age of 34. (courtesy rafiq_shaikh777)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's team has shared a statement asking fans to celebrate his life and work and requesting the media for privacy for his family. Mr Rajput, 34, was found dead at home in Mumbai on Sunday.

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," said the statement released on behalf of his family.

Mumbai Police told news agency PTI that Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide and that they are investigating. No note was found.

Sushant Singh Rajput's shocked colleagues posted tributes for him on social media. Producer Ekta Kapoor, who gave Mr Rajput his start as an actor in the TV serials Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, tweeted a screenshot of an Instagram conversation she had with the actor a week ago, writing: "Not fair." Anushka Sharma, Mr Rajput's co-star in the film PK, tweeted, "Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon. I'm so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you have had."

After his star-making performance as the lead on Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che! His resume includes Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Mr Rajput was last seen in 2019's Chhichhore and had a film called Dil Bechara ready for release before the coronavirus lockdown hit.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: (555)123-4567 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)