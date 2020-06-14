'Will Miss You': Sushant Singh Rajput's Co-Stars Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, Disha Patani And Kiara Advani Remember Him In Moving Posts

Parineeti Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: parineetichopra)

"I will miss you, buds," wrote Parineeti Chopra after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday. The actor, 34, was found dead at his home in Mumbai. Police told news agency PTI that he died of suicide and that no note was found. Sushant Singh Rajput was a much-loved member of the film fraternity and after his death, his co-stars, including Parineeti, Vaani Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani remembered him in moving posts on social media. In an emotional post, Parineeti, who co-starred with Sushant in the 2013 film Shuddh Desi Romance, shared three photographs of herself and the late actor - two BTS pictures from the sets and one still from their film - and wrote "Sush" with a heart-broken emoticon.

Actress Vaani Kapoor, who also featured alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra in Shuddh Desi Romance, wrote a moving eulogy for her "first-ever co-star" on social media. Recalling her "first meeting" with Sushant in her post, Vaani wrote: "I remember my first meeting with you and there you were, the first person to smile at me and help me! My first co-actor! Still in disbelief and shock. I have known you as a happy and funny person. I wish I could do something to change this. I am going to miss you. Miss the chance to work with you again. I pray for your soul to find its calm."

In a separate post, Vaani posted a still of herself and Sushant from their film and remembered him with these words: "My first ever co-actor! It's heart-breaking. Lots of love...RIP."

Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016 with sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which the actor played the titular role. Sharing a still from the film, Disha wrote, "RIP, Sushant" with a folded hands emoticon.

Sushant Singh Rajput's other MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Kiara Advani remembered him in a heart-breaking post on Twitter. "Deeply saddened. My heart goes out to Sushant's family at this time. Reminiscing and cherishing every moment of our Dhoni shoot. Can't believe this... gone too soon," she wrote. Kiara also shared a still from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story on Instagram and just wrote "Sushant" with a heart-broken emoji.

Deeply saddened. My heart goes out to Sushants family at this time. Reminiscing and cherishing every moment of our Dhoni shoot. Can't believe this.. gone too too soon — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was best-known for playing the role of Manav Deshmukh in the Balaji TV soap Pavitra Rishta, also his second project in the entertainment industry. His show, which also starred Ankita Lokhande in the lead role, aired on Zee TV for five years.

Sushant made his television debut with Star Plus's show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He stepped into Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che! in 2013 and went on to play the lead roles in film such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kedarnath. The actor's last film remains Chhichhore, which released last year.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: (555)123-4567 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)