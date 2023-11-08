Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma And Husband Neil Bhatt's War Of Words

A still from Bigg Boss 17. (courtesy: aisharma812)

The real-life couples inside the Bigg Boss 17 house have our attention. After Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, an ugly argument took place between Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. It all started after Neil and Aishwarya were nominated along with Ankita from the Dil house. Neil and Aishwarya were upset about the fact that Ankita and Vicky voted against them. In a video, shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), Aishwarya is screaming at Vicky for nominating her. As Neil tries to calm her down, she warns him, “Don't touch me when I am fighting. Don't touch me.” That's not all. Later, we all four indulge in a heated argument. The text attached to the post read, “Ghar mein ho gayi dono couples ke beech fight. Kya inka maamla ho paayega sort?”

#AishwaryaSharma yeh kya behaviour hai yaar apni husband ke sath, yaar yeh tou sach mein Joru ka Ghulam hai ???????? beta beta bas aise hi karte rehna phir kisi din kat bhi jayega bete ka.#MunawarFaruqui#MunawarKiJanta#MKJW#BigBoss17#BB17pic.twitter.com/r75McE66OS — ALI ???????? (@buzar_moosvi) November 7, 2023

A promo was also shared by the makers on Instagram. It opens with Vicky Jain asking Aishwarya Sharma, “Why did you nominate me?” To this, Aishwarya, who looks upset, says, “Please just mind your own business.”

Later, in the episode, Neil Bhatt is seen complaining about Aishwarya Sharma's attitude and tone towards him. He then tries to make her understand. Aishwarya, who is not in the mood, mocks him. To this, Neil asks her, “Kya samajh mein aa rahi hai? [Are you getting it?] ” Here comes Aishwarya's reply. “Tere Ko samajh mein arahi hai kya kar raha hai tu? [What about you?]” Neil, who looks confused, asks, “Tu kya bol rahi hai? What is wrong with you? Do you want to fight? Fight with everyone. Don't involve me in this.”

Apart from Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, Mannara, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sunny Aryaa, Arun Mashettey, and Samarth Jurel are also nominated this week.

Fans can watch Bigg Boss 17 24*7 on JioCinema.