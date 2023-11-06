Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Claims Husband Vicky Jain Is Manipulating Her

Image shared by Ankita Lokhande. (Courtesy: lokhandeankita)

All is not well between Bigg Boss 17 contestants and real-life couple Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain. The two are having arguments from day 1 inside the house. The latest one took place after the weekend special episode, which featured Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan as a guest. In the video, released by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), Ankita is seen having a face-off with Vicky. She says, “Every time, people keep telling me that I have been manipulated in this show and even your name is mentioned. I am unable to understand what they mean by it. I feel you are using me for your game.” Vicky, who looks furious, tells Ankita, “If you really think the game is between you and me then go sit with your brother Munawar [Faruqui]. I don't want to talk to you. I don't understand why you keep questioning me.”

Later in the show, Munawar Faruqui, who shares a close bond with Ankita Lokhande, is seen talking to their housemate Mannara Chopra about the fight. He says, “Ankita needs to understand that it's her own husband who has been manipulating her but in the position that she is, she has no option. She can't simply stand against her own husband.”

so the worst hubby vicky back to his ways of gaslighting his wife badly! na baat karne ki tameez, na wife ki izzat karta.. whole day makes her guilty by accusing her in a crappy way! M soooo happy #AnkitaLokhande has started giving back to this toxic man ????????????????#BB17#BiggBoss17pic.twitter.com/fnfO5ePjcQ — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) November 5, 2023

Before this, Ankita Lokhande had complained that Vicky Jain “doesn't take a stand" for her. The actress said, “I am feeling disturbed. I am trying to figure it out for myself so you [Vicky] play your game the way you want to. Because I feel we came together but we are not together anymore. You don't take a stand for me." To this, Vicky Jain asked, "When are you [Ankita] going to stand with me? You never show any cooperation or support when I decide to take up any responsibility. You are illogical and I can't cooperate with you. I always respect you. Meri kabhi bhi izzat utaar deti hai [You don't even think once before criticising]. If you disrespect me, I have no interest in talking to you. You had told me that we would play as individuals.”

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are part of the Dil category inside the house.