Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande On Break Up With Sushant Singh Rajput - 'He Suddenly Disappeared'

Sushant and Ankita in a throwback picture. (Courtesy: AnkitaLokhande)

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are making all the right noises on Bigg Boss 17. From bluntly discussing their relationship issues to helping other housemates, Ankita and Vicky have our attention. In the latest episode, Ankita opened up about her break up with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. FYI: Ankita and Sushant met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta in 2009. The two were in a relationship for six years. In the video, released by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), Anikta is seen talking to housemate Munawar Faruqui in the garden area. She says, “Tab toh koi nahi tha na mere sath. Woh phase mainay akele guzara mainay. Tab logonay kyun nahi kaha ki aapko Ankita ke sath rehna chahiye. Kaha thay log. Mainay toh woh phase akele guzara na. [Why didn't people come out and say that he [Sushant Singh Rajput] should have stayed with me? No one was there for me. I faced it all by myself].” To this, Munawar asks, 'Was there any specific reason for the break up?' Anikta replies, “There was no reason. And I was blank. Ek raat main cheezay palti hain.”

Ankita Lokhande continued, “Woh [Sushant Singh Rajput] ek dum ek raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe the. [Sushant Singh Rajput suddenly disappeared. He was getting success so people were trying to manipulate him]. But theek hai. Woh uska matter tha. Mainay usko kabhi roka bhi nahi. [But it's okay. It was his call. I didn't say much.]” Ankita also revealed that there was no conflict or differences before the breakup.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. Ankita Lokhande had paid a visit to his family a day after the funeral.

Meanwhile, the makers of Bigg Boss 17 have shared a promo of the “nomination special” episode. The clip revealed that “real-life couple” Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt took revenge for last week's vote-out episode and nominated Vicky Jain. In the clip, Aishwarya can be heard saying, “Shuruwat aapne ki thi Vicky [Jain] Bhaiya. Acche se dushmani nibhaungi main. [You started it Vicky [Jain] Bhaiya. I will give you tough competition.]”

Apart from Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, celebrities like Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Jigna Vora, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar are also part of Salman Khan's TV reality show.

