'Child Of God': Ankita Lokhande Lights A Diya For Sushant Singh Rajput

A file photo of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande. (Image courtesy: ankitasushant.world4evr)

Highlights Sushant and Ankita co-starred in TV show Pavitra Rishta

Ankita refrained from posting about Sushant after the actor's death

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14

Actress Ankita Lokhande posted a picture of a diya on Instagram, which she apparently lit up in the memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died one month ago. Recently, actor Shekhar Suman requested friends and fans of Sushant Singh Rajput to light a diya on July 14 remembering the Kai Po Che! actor. Ankita Lokhande captioned her post, "Child of God." Ankita's colleagues Asha Negi, Rashami Desai and Yuvika Chaudhary posted several emoticons in the comments thread. Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput met in 2009 on the sets of television show Pavitra Rishta and they started dating a year later. They split up six years later.

Here's Ankita Lokhande's trending Instagram post:

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 and the cops say that he died by suicide. Ankita Lokhande visited Mr Rajput's family a day after the funeral and she refrained from posting about Sushant Singh Rajput on social media too. However, Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput's friends Sandip Singh and Vikas Gupta posted about the close bond they shared when they were dating. "Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love," Sandip wrote in an Instagram post while Vikas Gupta said, "Ankita Lokhande, you were the shock-absorber and wouldn't leave him till he has the smile on his face again."

Apart from Ankita Lokhande, actress Rhea Chakraborty and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra also shared emotional posts for Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant is the lead in Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara. Rhea Chakraborty, who was reportedly dating Sushant, wrote: "I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore."

Sushant Singh Rajput's final film Dil Bechara will release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.