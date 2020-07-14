'You Made Me Believe In Love': Rhea Chakraborty Writes About Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant and Rhea in a throwback photo (courtesy rhea_chakraborty)

Highlights "I know you're in a much more peaceful place now," wrote Rhea

"You loved everything with an open heart," she added

"Now you've shown me that our love is indeed exponential," wrote Rhea

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, opened up about the bond she shared with the actor for the first time since Sushant's death a month ago. "Still struggling to face my emotions... an irreparable numbness in my heart," Rhea began her post, to which she attached two of her favourite memories with the actor. Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput, who were reportedly in a relationship, were to also co-star in an upcoming movie. "You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore," read an excerpt from Rhea's post.

Rhea wrote Sushant is now the "shooting star" that she will look forward to spotting in the night sky: "I know you're in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would've welcomed 'the greatest physicist' with open arms. Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one. I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me."

In her post, the 28-year-old actress shared her intense emotions about love, writing to Sushant: "You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen. My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you've shown me that our love is indeed exponential."

"Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you. Eternally connected. To infinity and beyond," Rhea wrapped her post. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. The police, who are carrying out an investigation, say he died by suicide. He was 34. Rhea Chakraborty was pictured at the hospital where Sushant was taken after his death.

Days after Sushant's death, filmmaker Rumi Jafery told Mumbai Mirror in an interview that he had signed Sushant and Rhea for his upcoming film - a rom-com that was to highlight Sushant's skills as a dancer. "A rom-com, it was to explore Sushant's dancing skills. He was a fantastic dancer and my film would have showcased him in a different light. He loved Shah Rukh Khan's acting and Govinda's dance and that's why I had a full-fledged dance number with Govinda-style moves planned for our mahurat."