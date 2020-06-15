Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Rhea Chakraborty Pictured At Hospital

Rhea Chakraborty photographed at the hospital.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, was pictured on Monday at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital where the actor was taken after being found dead at his home on Sunday. Mr Rajput, 34, died by suicide, police say. No suicide note was found and an investigation is ongoing, according to news agency PTI. News agency ANI reports that Ms Chakraborty, 27, will be questioned by the police as part of the investigation. Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral will take place later today - his father arrived today for the last rites from Patna, where the actor grew up.

Mumbai: Actor and #SushantSinghRajput's friend Rhea Chakraborty visited Cooper Hospital, where his body has been kept, earlier today. She will be questioned by the Police in connection with the case. pic.twitter.com/SxE4jturor — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty, star of films such as Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Jalebi, and Sushant Singh Rajput were close friends. On his birthday in January, she shared this post on Instagram, calling him "The most beautiful supermassive black hole that is known to mankind" - Mr Rajput was a keen amateur astronomer and science buff, filling up his own Instagram feed with posts on the planets and cosmos.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday and taken to Cooper Hospital where a post-mortem was conducted. His death has triggered a massive outpouring of grieving tributes from the film industry as well as a conversation on mental health. Among those who have shared posts on the actor are producer Ekta Kapoor who cast him in his first TV show and Abhishek Kapoor, who directed Mr Rajput in his debut film Kai Po Che! and Kedarnath.

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to stardom on the TV soap Pavitra Rishta, produced by Ekta Kapoor. Apart from Kai Po Che! and Kedarnath, Mr Rajput starred in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore and other films. He also had a well-received supporting role in Aamir Khan's PK. Mr Rajput's last project was 2019's Netflix outing Drive.

