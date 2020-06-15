Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi And Others Attend

Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor at Sushant's funeral

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Monday. Mr Rajput, 34, was found dead at home on Sunday; police say he died by suicide. Mr Rajput's funeral was attended by his family - his father arrived hours earlier from their hometown Patna. Some of Mr Rajput's friends from the film industry also attended - actress Kriti Sanon, who starred with him in Raabta, his Chhichhore co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma, actor Vivek Oberoi, and director Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya. Mr Kapoor directed Sushant Singh Rajput in two films, including his debut Kai Po Che!

Kriti Sanon photographed at Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral.

Shraddha Kapoor was also there. Mr Rajput's Kai Po Che! co-star Rajkummar Rao was also at the funeral as were casting director Mukesh Chhabra and TV star Krystle D'Souza.



Actress Rhea Chakraborty, a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, was pictured earlier at Cooper Hospital, where the actor was taken for a post-mortem. Ms Chakraborty will be interviewed by the police as part of their investigation, news agency ANI reports. No suicide note was found at Mr Rajput's home, according to news agency PTI.

Rhea Chakraborty was pictured at the hospital earlier in the day.

Sushant Singh Rajput, a student of engineering before dropping out to become an actor, rose to fame after starring on the TV soap Pavitra Rishta, produced by Ekta Kapoor. He made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che! directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who also cast him in 2018 hit Kedarnath. Mr Rajput's credits include Aamir Khan's PK, Sonchiriya, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and had a film ready to release called Dil Bechara.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)