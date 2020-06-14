Sushant Singh Rajput Was 'One Of Our Own:' Krystle D'Souza, Kushal Tandon, Rashami Desai And Other TV Stars Share Tributes

Sushant Singh Rajput with Krystle D'Souza.(Image courtesy: krystledsouza)

Before Sushant Singh Rajput became a Bollywood star, he was one of the most loved actors on the Indian television. Televisions stars, united by grief, poured their hearts out on social media after the death of the Kai Po Che! actor. From Krystle D'Souza, Kushal Tandon, Rashami Desai and Hina Khan to Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu, Urvashi Dholakia - television celebrities remembered Mr Rajput in their own ways. Mr Rajput, 43, was found dead in his Mumbai home on Sunday. According to news agency PTI, no suicide note was found and investigation is being conducted.

Sushant Singh Rajput began his career with the TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. However, his portrayal as Manav in the TV show Pavitra Rishta, co-starring Ankita Lokhande, made him a star. He was also a part of TV dance reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 and Zara Nachke Dikha. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 2013 film Kai Po Che!.

Karanvir Bohra, a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, remembered the late actor, by sharing a happy picture on his Instagram profile. He wrote in his caption: "Why? Why? Why? I'm in dismay.... How could you do this brother? Rest in peace my friend."

Earlier on Sunday, Mr Bohra tweeted, "I am at a loss of words, how can he do this? Sushant Singh Rajput... Rest in peace brother."

I am at a Loss of words, how can he do this #SushantSinghRajput

Rest in peace brothaaaa.... — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) June 14, 2020

Kushal Tandon shared many throwback pictures with the Kai Po Che! actor and wrote: "Sushant Singh Rajput, not done brother, not done... What can I say? See you on the other side. Until then, I am sure now you are with your mother. RIP."

Rashami Desai posted a broken heart emoticon and wrote: "Sush! Not fair... Such a talented, hardworking, brilliant person and a dear friend... It's a personal loss. #RipSushant."

"Cannot believe this...Does not even seem true? Shocked and sad beyond words. Never saw this coming! You will be so missed, my Aquarian twin. Prayers/strength to the family," tweeted Teejay Sidhu.

Cannot believe this.. Does not even seem true!? Shocked and sad beyond words.. Never saw this coming! You will be so missed, my Aquarian twin. Prayers/strength to the family. #SushantSinghRajput@itsSSRpic.twitter.com/COQ3821LHi — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) June 14, 2020

An emotional Krystle D'Souza, in her post, wrote: "Since 2008 you protected me like your own. I wish I could do the same."

Arti Singh, who was a close friend of Mr Rajput, wrote: "Speechless."

"Shattered," wrote Karan Tacker.

"I am in disbelief....This can't be true," tweeted TV star Hina Khan.

I am in disbelief.. This can't be true — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 14, 2020

Ramayan star Gurmeet Chaudhary wrote in his post: "So much to say. But to sum it up you inspired so many of us brother. You paved the path. But why would you do this. Shocked and no I cannot believe. Rest in peace wherever you are."

So much to say. But to sum it up you inspired so many of us brother. You paved the path. But why would you do this. Shocked and no I cannot believe. Rest in peace wherever you are. #SushantSingh — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) June 14, 2020

Rohit Roy remembered the actor and wrote: "Who would have thought that behind that cherubic smile that could warm the coldest hearts lay a troubled soul. RIP my friend. Don't have words to express my grief. Sad, shocking, unbelievable."

Who would have thought that behind that cherubic smile that could warm the coldest hearts lay a troubled soul.. RIP my friend Don't have words to express my grief.. sad, shocking, unbelievable #gonetoosoon#numbpic.twitter.com/4ymDz3wzra — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) June 14, 2020

"He was one of our own! I'm shocked, shattered and mum beyond words! Gone too soon! Such a young and bright guy," wrote Urvashi Dholakia.

He was one of our own! I'm shocked , shattered and mum beyond words! Gone too soon! Such a young and bright guy.. #SushantSinghRajput — Urvashi Dholakia (@Urvashi9) June 14, 2020

"The nightmare is not ending ....Yakeen nahin hota RIP Sushant Singh Rajput," read Ravi Dubey's post.

Sushant Singh Rajput, whose last project was the 2019 film Drive, had featured in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and Sonchiriya among others.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)