'Sushant Singh Rajput And Ankita Lokhande Were Made For Each Other': Their Friend Sandip Singh Shares Fond Memories

Filmmaker Sandip Singh, who was one of Sushant Singh Rajput's closest friends, poured his heart out in an Instagram post, dedicated to actress Ankita Lokhande. Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande, who shot to fame after starring in Balaji soap Pavitra Rishta, dated for six years. "Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him! Even when you both separated, you only prayed for his happiness and success. Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven't removed his name from the nameplate of your house," wrote Sandip Singh, reliving the many memories that the three of them shared together.

"I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in Lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today... cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant's face," wrote Sandip Singh.

On an emotionally heavy note, Sandip Singh added that even though Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput parted ways, their bond was special: "Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart...how do I get them back! I want them back! I want 'us three' back! Remember the malpua!? And how he asked for my mother's mutton curry like a little kid!"

Sandip Singh's final words in his note to Ankita will tug at your heartstrings: "I know that only you could've saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could've saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won't be able to take it."

After Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death on Sunday, Sandip Singh wrote: "You have left me alone," in a heart-wrenching note. "Why did you do this?" he posted, sharing glimpses of some of his best times with Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, say the police, who are carrying out an investigation. He was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Two days after Sushant's death, Ankita Lokhande visited the actor's family at his Mumbai residence. She could not be at the funeral because of the limit on number of attendees. TV producer Vikas Gupta, friend of the former couple, also wrote about Sushant and Ankita's bonding in his send-off note to Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Netflix film Drive, ahead of which he also starred in Chhichhore and Sonchiriya. The actor's upcoming film is Dil Bechara, which was postponed because of the coronavirus lockdown.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)