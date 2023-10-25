Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Says Vicky Jain 'Doesn't Take A Stand' For Her

Ankita and Vicky Jain in a still from the show. (courtesy: colorstv)

All is not well between Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain inside the Bigg Boss house. Ankita, who is part of the Dil category of the house with Vicky, has said that she is “feeling disturbed” inside the house. She has also complained that Vicky “doesn't take a stand" for her. The actress, in the latest episode, said, “I am feeling disturbed. I am trying to figure it out for myself so you [Vicky] play your game the way you want to. Because I feel we came together but we are not together anymore. You don't take a stand for me."

After listening to Anikta Lokhande, Vicky Jain said that she is “illogical.” He then asked Ankita, "When are you going to stand with me? You never show any cooperation or support when I decide to take up any responsibility. You are illogical and I can't cooperate with you. I always respect you. Meri kabhi bhi izzat utaar deti hai [You don't even think once before criticising]. If you disrespect me, I have no interest in talking to you. You had told me that we would play as individuals.” In her defence, Anikta Lokhande said, “I don't disrespect you.” To this, Vicky Jain replied, "That you can't decide. I don't like it when you make faces in front of other people.”

He continued, “This has no end. I also tried to involve you but you didn't so it's not my fault. Don't expect me to become a joru ka ghulam. I am a competitive guy. I accept I have failed as a husband. Being married doesn't mean that I am always going to be following you. Aur naak kataani hai relationship ki? Chilla kar bolu? [Do you want to make fun of our relationship?] How dumb man!”

The official Instagram handle of ColorsTV shared the promo video with the caption, "Ankita aur Vicky ki badhti anbann kya kardegi inka game weak?"

In the previous episode, Ankita Lokhande had said that Vicky Jain was avoiding her.

