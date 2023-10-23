Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra And Munawar Faruqui Bond Over Music

A still from Bigg Boss 17. (courtesy: colorstv)

From heated arguments to brewing friendships, Bigg Boss 17 has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. Needless to say, Salman Khan's recent Weekend Ka Vaar added more drama to the already changing dynamics in the house. Amidst all the fierce competition between contestants, Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui have grabbed the limelight for their evolving friendship. The Internet is going gaga over their cute bond. In the new promo shared by the makers, Mannara and Munawar are seen spending some fun time inside the Bigg Boss house. The clip opens to Mannara telling Munawar, who is a rapper by profession, “Maine na ek rap banaya tha. [I have prepared a rap]”. Here comes the best part. Munawar helps her complete the rap, and Mannara's reaction is icing on the cake. She says, “Ha, yahi line missing thi. Bigg Boss 17 ki to hai hi vibe. [Yes only this line was missing. Bigg Boss 17 has a vibe.]”

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, “Mannara aur Munawar ne milkar banaaya rap. Bataiye humein kaisa laga aapko inka vibe?”

ICYMI, the promo comes just a day after we saw Kangana Ranaut making the contestants play a bull's eye game. Participating in the game, Munawar Faruqui said, “Yeh agar 15 stickers hote to 15 logo ko laga deta, ki Mannara [Chopra] ko chheda to chhodunga nahi.” Munawar then picked Vicky Jain.

Mannara Chopra was the “Sadasya number 1” to enter the Bigg Boss house. Mannara, who is Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's cousin, is part of the “Dil” category in the house, while Munawar Faruqui is in the “Dum” category.