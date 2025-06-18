Watch: Mannara Chopra Breaks Down At Her Father's Funeral In Mumbai

Actress Mannara Chopra's father Raman Rai Handa passed away on June 16, 2025. His cremation ceremony took place earlier today in Mumbai.

Mannara Chopra along with her sister Mitali Handa were seen breaking down. Their family members were there to support them while they bid farewell to their father's mortal remains.

What's Happening

Mannara Chopra was inconsolable at her father, advocate Raman Rai Handa's funeral today.

Videos of her with her sister Mitali Handa are making the rounds. Their family members were there to offer support during this difficult time.

In the video, Mannara is also seen insisting that she carries her father's bier at the funeral.

Mannara Chopra's Official Statement

On Monday, Mannara too had taken to her Instagram stories, to share an official statement on the same.

It read, "With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family."

Instagram/Mannara Chopra

Furthermore, there were details of the last rites which will take place on June 18 at 1 pm at the Crematorium Ground in Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai.

Cousin Priyanka Chopra's Post On Her Uncle's Demise

Priyanka Chopra too had taken to social media to offer her condolences on her uncle passing away.

The Instagram story read, "You'll always be in our hearts. Rest easy Raman Uncle (Fufaji). Om Shanti."

Instagram/Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In A Nutshell

Mannara Chopra and sister Mitali Handa were seen at their father Raman Rai Handa's funeral today. They were devastated as their family and close ones were around for support. Raman Rai Handa is survived by his wife, Kamini, and daughters Mannara and Mitali.