Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Mannara Chopra Trolled After She Called Out Airlines For Denying Boarding

Mannara Chopra, known for her Bigg Boss 17 stint, recently shared a horrific airport experience on Instagram Stories. She claimed IndiGo denied her boarding and alleged that the flight took off 15 minutes earlier than scheduled.

In the clip, which is making rounds on Reddit, Mannara Chopra can be heard questioning the IndiGo's ground staff. She says, “What is this behaviour?" We also get a glimpse of a woman standing next to Mannara. She says, “Since Mannara is a big celebrity, the airline should have made a special announcement. Mannara is serving the country".

Well, the video didn't sit well with people online as they trolled Mannara Chopra.

Reacting to the clip, a person said, “They lost me a big celebrity.”

Another added, “Big Celebrity !! Serving the country !!”

“Why do I feel the woman behind is being sarcastic?” a comment read.

“It seems that the woman behind her is roasting her....while pretending to be on her side,” read a comment.

A person wrote, “What is she serving to the country? A Secondhand Embarrassment? What is she serving other than that ?”

A user commented, “It's a serious situation when you are not allowed to board a flight for whatever reason. And I wanted to feel enraged and angry at the ground staff. But, that lady behind Mannara won't let me stay serious. That woman is making me giggle uncontrollably and taking away the seriousness and gravity of this situation.”

On the work front, Mannara Chopra is currently part of the show Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment.