Aishwarya Sharma Warns Fans Against Online Scam In Her Name: "People Are Making You Fool"

TV actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Aishwarya Sharma has issued a warning to fans about an online scam that uses her name. On Instagram Stories, she shared a screenshot of the scammer's post. Aishwarya Sharma wrote, “I didn't sign up for this. It's fake please don't fall for this kinda stuff. People are making you fool.” She also asked everyone to message her directly for promotions and collaborations. Aishwarya added, “DM for collaboration and promotion.” Check the post below:

Aishwarya Sharma is well-known for her roles in daily soaps like Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Laal Ishq. She participated in Bigg Boss Season 17 alongside her husband, actor Neil Bhatt.

In March of this year, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt made headlines due to swirling rumours about the actress' pregnancy. The speculation began after Aishwarya fainted during a Holi event. To clarify the situation, Aishwarya's publicist, Pratik Maheshwari, stated, “The news of Aishwarya's pregnancy is entirely unfounded and lacks truth. She experienced a temporary drop in blood pressure, leading to her fainting episode during the Holi event for Colors. She is now in good health."

Following her publicist's statement, Aishwarya Sharma also addressed the false news circulating online. "For the third time, I am saying this out loud because I am sick of getting messages. Stop making any assumptions, I am a human being, and sometimes my blood pressure drops. FYI, my BP drop was 60-80, that's why I passed out on set. I am not pregnant, stop this now. Thank you," the actress wrote in her Instagram Stories. Click here to read in detail.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt tied the knot in November 2021. Besides their participation in Bigg Boss Season 17, the couple has appeared together in the popular serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and the reality show Smart Jodi. Most recently, they shared the screen in the music video Pyaar Kartey Hain.